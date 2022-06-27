Previous
Falls of Clyde by lifeat60degrees
Falls of Clyde

Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve at the Falls of Clyde at New Lanark. Plenty birds, wild flowers and otter feeding in the river with more water coming over the falls than I’ve seen before.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
