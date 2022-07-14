Sign up
Photo 2679
Yankee
Our son and family are visiting at the moment and Yankee has come along as well. He also enjoys the no-mow areas of the garden.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
3
0
Linda Godwin
A real cute pup, he is smiling!
July 14th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
He does look happy
July 14th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A cute portrait of Yankee
July 14th, 2022
