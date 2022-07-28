Previous
Fladdabister Bay by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2693

Fladdabister Bay

Looking southeast with the Maersk Handler at anchor.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
The photo is beautiful, of course, but I was so fascinated by the name that I had to look up origins and found this: https://www.shetland.org/blog/place-names-to-past

Led to a stimulating read so thankyou.
July 28th, 2022  
