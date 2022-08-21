Sign up
Photo 2717
Mised That One
That rain cloud passed us by on what turned out to be another dry, warm and windy day
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
