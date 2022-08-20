Sign up
Photo 2716
Peerie Voe
Peerie Voe at Spiggie. One of my favourite Shetland spots.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5859
photos
169
followers
43
following
744% complete
View this month »
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
Latest from all albums
28
2713
29
2714
30
2715
31
2716
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
20th August 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
spiggie
Kitty Hawke
ace
Excellent pic....I guess seabirds live there.
August 20th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely spot
August 20th, 2022
