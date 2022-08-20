Previous
Peerie Voe by lifeat60degrees
Peerie Voe

Peerie Voe at Spiggie. One of my favourite Shetland spots.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
Excellent pic....I guess seabirds live there.
August 20th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely spot
August 20th, 2022  
