Wrong Choice

Took my 24-105mm lens on the morning walk and the 150-600mm on the afternoon walk. I should have done it the other way round.

Superb views of two otters feeding this morning for which the big lens would have been ideal and on the afternoon walk there were no birds to be seen so ended up with this view of home from the Rompa Road above the village.



Tomorrow morning I will take the big lens on otter watch and will no doubt see nothing.