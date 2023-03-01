Previous
Next
Spring by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2908

Spring

If 1st March is the start of the Meteorological Spring well today joined in. Sunshine all day but cold but signs of life everywhere and look forward to walking down this track in Lerwick during the summer when the trees are fully in leaf.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
796% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise