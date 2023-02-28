Sign up
Photo 2907
From Splash to Squelch
After a good few days of mostly dry weather the cold north wind continues to help make the muddy path less wet. The path has gone from splash to squelch.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6113
photos
168
followers
45
following
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2023 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mud
,
path
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinistet
