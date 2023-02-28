Previous
From Splash to Squelch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2907

After a good few days of mostly dry weather the cold north wind continues to help make the muddy path less wet. The path has gone from splash to squelch.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
