Photo 2906
Standby Snap
If I need a photo in a hurry and I'm in the car a quick drive by the Leebitton Pier is a good idea just in case there are seals about.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
11
4
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
27th February 2023 10:27am
View Info
View All
Public
View
seal
shetland
sandwick
leebitton
Suzanne
ace
How lucky to be able to do a 'drive by' shot like that!
February 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
That would gray to be able to do
February 27th, 2023
John M
ace
Cute little guys!
February 27th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
That is so cool that it is just a drive by shot for you. Love it.
February 27th, 2023
