Standby Snap by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2906

Standby Snap

If I need a photo in a hurry and I'm in the car a quick drive by the Leebitton Pier is a good idea just in case there are seals about.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
How lucky to be able to do a 'drive by' shot like that!
February 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
That would gray to be able to do
February 27th, 2023  
John M ace
Cute little guys!
February 27th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
That is so cool that it is just a drive by shot for you. Love it.
February 27th, 2023  
