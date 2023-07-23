Previous
A Walk in The Park by lifeat60degrees
A Walk in The Park

Another fine morning for a walk in Alexandra Park in Glasgow. A couple of different loops easily got us over our 3 miles before heading back to the airport to head home.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely. Glasgow is an area that I really don't know well. I must rectify that!
July 24th, 2023  
