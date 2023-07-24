Previous
And So It Starts by lifeat60degrees
And So It Starts

Tall Ships 2023 in Lerwick is due to officially start on Wednesday. The Bima Suci from Indonesia was one of the first to arrive for this years event.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
