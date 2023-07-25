Previous
Morgenster by lifeat60degrees
Morgenster

Dutch Tall Ship Morgenster coming into the north mouth of Lerwick Harbour before anchoring in Breiwick Bay which is the south mouth,
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Karen ace
Lovely photo. They are so beautful, these tall ships. I love their style, their grace, just everything about them.
July 25th, 2023  
