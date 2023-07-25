Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3053
Morgenster
Dutch Tall Ship Morgenster coming into the north mouth of Lerwick Harbour before anchoring in Breiwick Bay which is the south mouth,
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6396
photos
156
followers
42
following
836% complete
View this month »
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
Latest from all albums
3050
3051
120
121
3052
1082
1083
3053
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
25th July 2023 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tallship
,
lerwick
,
shetland.
,
morgenster
Karen
ace
Lovely photo. They are so beautful, these tall ships. I love their style, their grace, just everything about them.
July 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close