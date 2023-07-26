Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3054
Stove Silage Cut
With a poor forecast I decided to give the Tall Ships a miss today. It did however turn into a very pleasant afternoon and as a result the village really did feel empty. Hardly a soul about.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6398
photos
155
followers
41
following
836% complete
View this month »
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
Latest from all albums
120
121
3052
1082
1083
3053
1774
3054
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th July 2023 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
silage
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close