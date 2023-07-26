Previous
Stove Silage Cut by lifeat60degrees
Stove Silage Cut

With a poor forecast I decided to give the Tall Ships a miss today. It did however turn into a very pleasant afternoon and as a result the village really did feel empty. Hardly a soul about.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
