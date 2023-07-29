Crew Discussion

The crew of the Urania from The Netherlands which is one of the smaller Tall Ships learning about the next and final leg of the Tall Ships race from Lerwick to Arendal in Norway.



Departure has been delayed due to the weather, not from the ships point of view but because of fog at Sumburgh Airport. Some new crew members for various ships were due into Sumburgh first thing this morning but thick fog stopped the planes coming in during the morning. As a result the parade of sail due to start at 11 am was cancelled and the ships will head off in the early hours of tomorrow morning from a start point well south of Lerwick.