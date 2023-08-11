Sign up
Photo 3070
Hay's Dock Colours
Pretty boats all in a row.
A day of many weathers - rain, wind, calm, fog and for about 5 minutes sunshine.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6436
photos
154
followers
40
following
841% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
11th August 2023 3:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
haysdock
Tia
ace
Love the colours in this.
August 11th, 2023
