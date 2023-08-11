Previous
Hay's Dock Colours by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3070

Hay's Dock Colours

Pretty boats all in a row.

A day of many weathers - rain, wind, calm, fog and for about 5 minutes sunshine.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Tia ace
Love the colours in this.
August 11th, 2023  
