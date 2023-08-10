Previous
Massey Ferguson
Massey Ferguson

Massey Ferguson's seem to go on for ever. This one is an old "G" registration and was out today drying off the cut grass before it was baled.
A glorious day of weather, warm and sunny. Not to last though.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

