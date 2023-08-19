Sign up
Previous
Photo 3078
Avoiding the Weather
An early walk and got five miles in just after ten before the forecast wind and rain arrived. Very wet in the middle of the day with low cloud and mist as I type.
No takers for this picnic table this morning but in truth I rarely see it used.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
picnic
,
table
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Linda Godwin
Looks like a nice peacful spot. Glad you got you like walk in.
August 19th, 2023
