Avoiding the Weather by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3078

Avoiding the Weather

An early walk and got five miles in just after ten before the forecast wind and rain arrived. Very wet in the middle of the day with low cloud and mist as I type.
No takers for this picnic table this morning but in truth I rarely see it used.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Looks like a nice peacful spot. Glad you got you like walk in.
August 19th, 2023  
