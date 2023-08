Forgotten Croft

This old croft house is about half a mile from us but is in the middle of nowhere. There is no obvious track to it - the one in the picture finishes where I'm standing and there is no historical road to be seen. If it has something to do with access it is more confusing as it heads to the sea. It must have been a tough existence on what I think is the croft of Golgo. The 1948 OS map has no track to it either.