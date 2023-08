Ruins

Plenty of ruins about Sandwick. The Planticrub in the foreground with the deserted homes of Burland beyond that. Even earlier than the Burland ruins are one of a broch at Burland which was obviously pilfered for its stone and on the Isalnd of Mousa there is Mousa Broch which is over 2000 years old and existed BC. There is also the old house and farm on Mousa.