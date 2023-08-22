Sign up
Previous
Photo 3081
On Their Way Out
These Coprinaceae only appeared a couple of days ago at their usual spot but the Mushroom Exterminator has already been on scene to kill them off so I doubt there will be any tomorrow.
Very poisonous.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
mushroom
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
