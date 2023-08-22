Previous
On Their Way Out by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3081

On Their Way Out

These Coprinaceae only appeared a couple of days ago at their usual spot but the Mushroom Exterminator has already been on scene to kill them off so I doubt there will be any tomorrow.
Very poisonous.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
844% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise