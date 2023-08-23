Washed Ashore

Previous
Always something interesting to be found on the beaches around Shetland. This item found on St Ninians Isle beach.

If weather forecast is to be believed today is the last day of seeing any sun for a week.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

