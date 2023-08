Goosander

The Goosander is described in the Shetland Bird Book as a "Scare migrant and winter visitor"

I happened to be with an expert when I came across this individual this morning who reckons that this is one from this year and likely to have just arrived from the breeding grounds north of Shetland.

While Goosanders prefer fresh water and Mergansers prefer salt water this one was on the sea.