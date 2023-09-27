Sign up
Previous
Photo 3117
Enjoying the Grass
The cattle on the hill above Hoswick are enjoying the late September sunshine on a glorious day of weather which we will enjoy while we can.
The grass is still growing so the cattle will be in fine fettle although it won't be long until they are back indoors.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
27th September 2023 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
shetland
,
sandwick
