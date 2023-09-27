Previous
Enjoying the Grass by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3117

Enjoying the Grass

The cattle on the hill above Hoswick are enjoying the late September sunshine on a glorious day of weather which we will enjoy while we can.

The grass is still growing so the cattle will be in fine fettle although it won't be long until they are back indoors.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

