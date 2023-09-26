Sign up
Photo 3116
Comfy Seaweed
The seal on the Leebitton pier seemed to find the seaweed quite comforting. With the trips to Mousa now finished for the year the pier will be a lot quieter and we should see a few more seals.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th September 2023 3:30pm
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
