Comfy Seaweed by lifeat60degrees
Comfy Seaweed

The seal on the Leebitton pier seemed to find the seaweed quite comforting. With the trips to Mousa now finished for the year the pier will be a lot quieter and we should see a few more seals.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
