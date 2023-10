Swinister Rainbow

My first burn walk in around 3 weeks and I was surprised how little water there was. It has obviously been windy but not as much rain as we experienced on the mainland.

Along the burn today there was a Bullfinch and a couple of Coat Tit (not even in my Shetland bird book) and this afternoon the Coal Tits were back alongwith Blue and Great Tits. There was also a Firecrest in Hoswick but I missed that. In fact my camera missed them all!!