Scalloway Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3169

Scalloway Harbour

Scalloway Harbour around 15:15 this afternoon on the Atlantic side of the Isle. Very calm again with a workboat heading off to a salmon farm just above the castle and a plume of smoke / steam above the fishmarket.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Pat Knowles ace
Quite a busy place….it looks so beautiful in that light too. Dark early with you. That looks like scaffolding perhaps?
November 17th, 2023  
