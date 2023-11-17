Sign up
Photo 3169
Scalloway Harbour
Scalloway Harbour around 15:15 this afternoon on the Atlantic side of the Isle. Very calm again with a workboat heading off to a salmon farm just above the castle and a plume of smoke / steam above the fishmarket.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
harbour
shetland
scalloway
Pat Knowles
ace
Quite a busy place….it looks so beautiful in that light too. Dark early with you. That looks like scaffolding perhaps?
November 17th, 2023
