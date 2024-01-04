Previous
Shelter by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3217

Shelter

Another wild day, hoping the forecast is correct and we only have one day of it left. Not really a day for the camera as the easterly was generally blowing in the direction of the camera so any sea views were take from behind bushes and trees
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

