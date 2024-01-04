Sign up
Photo 3217
Shelter
Another wild day, hoping the forecast is correct and we only have one day of it left. Not really a day for the camera as the easterly was generally blowing in the direction of the camera so any sea views were take from behind bushes and trees
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6724
photos
155
followers
40
following
881% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
4th January 2024 10:09am
Tags
shelter
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
