Leebitton

With the wind speed down by around 15 mph and a slight change of direction the sea was a bit calmer around us today. Still a good swell on however that the gulls were enjoying at Leebitton.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

