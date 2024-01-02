Sumburgh Departures

Previous
A bit of anxiety today as the wind was constantly above 50mph and T&A were flying back to Aberdeen and onward to Amsterdam early tomorrow. Despite the wind they departed just 25 minutes late although the flight from Glasgow was cancelled but don't know why. Travelling to and from Shetland needs to be carefully thought and planned if you have on-going travel requirements. As an example the ferries to and from Aberdeen are cancelled tonight because of the state of the seas and a fare chance they will be cancelled tomorrow night as well. No doubt there will be people looking to get back to work both in Shetland and the Mainland and may now struggle.
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic, same her verry windy op to 30 mpc😢
January 2nd, 2024  
