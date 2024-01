Picking up Breakfast

Looking out from the front garden as the crew of the plough popped in to the Bake Shop to pick up some food to keep them going this morning on what would be a long day.

Snow depth in the garden measured 4 inches and have had some more since.

Place was a bit of a standstill today with no planes, buses, schools or post. Seen people walking to the shop today who I've never seen walk before. Those with cars were having difficulty getting up the slight hill from the shop.