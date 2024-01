Lucky Horseshoe

I've walked past these outbuildings for years and probably over the last year have averaged about 3 times a week. Today however was the first time I noticed the horseshoe on the door. I'm either not very observant or something has been sitting in front of the door. I know which option I hope!

Very windy day but showing signs of it slowly calming down after 3pm. Hoswick where this photo was taken was as usual quite sheltered.