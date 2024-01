Master of the Air

Fulmars are a joy to watch as they dive and wheel about the cliffs. Sumburgh Head is a particularly fine place to watch them and they seem to be able to fly for a very long time without having to flap their wings particularly on a day when there is a strong breeze.

Up there as one of my favourite bird, known locally as the Maalie and described as an "Abundant Breeder"

