Burning Sky by lifeat60degrees
Some strange cloud formations containing snow passing through today. We managed to avoid the snow in this one early morning over Stove in Sandwick.
Snow showers on and off all day with more due tomorrow.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Chris Cook ace
Fabulous!
February 7th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
made for an awesome sky
February 7th, 2024  
