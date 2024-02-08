Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3252
Car Park
The view from the car park at the doctor's surgery at Levenwick.
A glorious sunny day with a feeling of warmth apart from a 45 minute snow storm around mid-day.
Sunrise: 08:02
Sunset: 16:36
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6807
photos
155
followers
40
following
890% complete
View this month »
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
Latest from all albums
1889
3250
171
1890
3251
1891
368
3252
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
8th February 2024 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
levenwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close