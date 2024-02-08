Previous
Car Park
Car Park

The view from the car park at the doctor's surgery at Levenwick.

A glorious sunny day with a feeling of warmth apart from a 45 minute snow storm around mid-day.

Sunrise: 08:02
Sunset: 16:36
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

