Previous
Photo 3253
Clift Sound
Looking south down Clift Sound late this afternoon on a cold dark day. The cliffs on the left are on the west side of the South Mainland of Shetland.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
9th February 2024 3:26pm
Tags
shetland
,
cliftsound
