Previous
Slow Thaw by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3254

Slow Thaw

A slow thaw continues with some sleet during a day that felt cold in the easterly wind.
Whiteness Voe here had a bit of shelter from the wind and as a result the thaw was slower than on the east coast.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
891% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise