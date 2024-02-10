Sign up
Previous
Photo 3254
Slow Thaw
A slow thaw continues with some sleet during a day that felt cold in the easterly wind.
Whiteness Voe here had a bit of shelter from the wind and as a result the thaw was slower than on the east coast.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
10th February 2024 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
whiteness
,
voe
