Not So Daft by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3255

Not So Daft

With a stiff south easterly blowing and rain with it, the Cullister sheep were taking shelter from the fence of one of the houses at the road end.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Swillin' Billy Flynn
Can't say I blame them. I often wonder if animals living outdoors have a happy life in the wind and rain. 😁
February 11th, 2024  
