Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3255
Not So Daft
With a stiff south easterly blowing and rain with it, the Cullister sheep were taking shelter from the fence of one of the houses at the road end.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6813
photos
156
followers
40
following
891% complete
View this month »
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
Latest from all albums
368
3252
3253
1126
1892
3254
3255
1893
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th February 2024 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cullister
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Can't say I blame them. I often wonder if animals living outdoors have a happy life in the wind and rain. 😁
February 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close