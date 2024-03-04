Sign up
Photo 3277
Wet Overnight
There must have been a lot of rain overnight as there was a lot of water lying around on this morning's walk. Quite misty with a very damp feel all day.
Swinister woods still not coming to life - nobody's told it it's Spring.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
