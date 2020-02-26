Previous
Arcturus LK59

The Lerwick registered trawler Arcturus heading out of the harbour late this morning. Five hours later it was just south of Fair Isle making 8 knots.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Richard Lewis

