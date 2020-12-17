Sign up
Photo 907
Hay's Dock
Not only was it sunny today it was relatively calm. Hay's Dock by the museum looking particularly peaceful.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
17th December 2020 9:48am
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
