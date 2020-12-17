Previous
Hay's Dock by lifeat60degrees
Hay's Dock

Not only was it sunny today it was relatively calm. Hay's Dock by the museum looking particularly peaceful.
17th December 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
