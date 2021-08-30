Sign up
Photo 1029
Clasina
Another dive boat from Stomness in Orkney. I've not seen this one before but it was visiting all the usual spots.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5414
photos
185
followers
49
following
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
30th August 2021 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
clasina
