Harbour Morning by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1109

Harbour Morning

By the time I'd realised that I had no card in my SLR it was too late to do anything about it. Thankfully the iPhone in todays conditions was more than acceptable
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Just glorious.
December 1st, 2023  
