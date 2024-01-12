Previous
Scalloway by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1121

Scalloway

A stand-by location for the days when I'm working in the winter. Weather changing at this point with wind picking up.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I love the coloured buildings.
January 12th, 2024  
