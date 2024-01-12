Sign up
Scalloway
A stand-by location for the days when I'm working in the winter. Weather changing at this point with wind picking up.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Canon EOS R8
12th January 2024 3:23pm
shetland
scalloway
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love the coloured buildings.
January 12th, 2024
