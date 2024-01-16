Sign up
Previous
Photo 1122
Blizzard
It got a bit unpleasant for a short time on my morning walk.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
2
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6756
photos
157
followers
40
following
307% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th January 2024 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blizzard
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
brooniestaing
Joan Robillard
ace
it does look unpleasant for waling.
January 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Unpleasant to walk through, amazing to look at!
January 16th, 2024
