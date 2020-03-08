Sign up
Photo 1188
Hoswick Hill
If there is a cold south / south westerly wind blowing this is the route I take with the dog each morning.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
