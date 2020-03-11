Previous
Hoswick Road by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1190

Hoswick Road

The road down into Hoswick where the path for walkers in wider than the road for the cars.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
