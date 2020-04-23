Sign up
Photo 1229
Fladdabister
The post must get through.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3894
photos
147
followers
42
following
Tags
shetland
,
fladdabister
