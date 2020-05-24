Sign up
Photo 1259
Hoswick Burn
Plenty water in the burn now.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1256
811
1257
1896
1897
1258
1259
1898
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th May 2020 8:12am
Tags
burn
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
