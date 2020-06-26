Sign up
Photo 1289
Seggi-Flooer
The sun catching this Yellow Flag first thing this morning
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
iris
,
shetland
,
sandwick
