Puffins Galore
So easy to get a Puffin photo at Sumburgh Head today.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Shetland South Mainland
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
20th July 2020 10:26am
Tags
shetland
,
puffin
,
sumburgh
Tatjana Kovac
I love puffins!
July 20th, 2020
Judith Johnson
He's so close! Superb.
July 20th, 2020
