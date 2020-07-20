Previous
Puffins Galore by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1310

Puffins Galore

So easy to get a Puffin photo at Sumburgh Head today.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Tatjana Kovac
I love puffins!
July 20th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
He's so close! Superb.
July 20th, 2020  
